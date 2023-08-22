(WYTV)- We’re making progress in beating a lot of cancers but some, such as pancreatic cancer, still give us trouble.

The survival rate, after five years, is only 9%.

And that’s usually because of a late diagnosis. Pancreatic cancer starts in a cyst, doctors test the fluid inside the cyst. But the Ohio State University has a way to find it early.

Ohio State developed a tool that allows doctors to do a sort of virtual biopsy, giving them a microscopic view of the cyst wall to make a diagnosis with confidence.

“Looking at the image pattern which comes from the cyst wall, which comes as a direct video feed in real-time, we can conclude what the diagnosis is,” said Dr. Somashekar Krishma.

It means surgeons can go in and eliminate the cyst and keep cancer from developing. They say they can do this with 97% accuracy.

The primary goal for any patient with pancreatic cancer is to extend life and maintain or improve the quality of life. Advances like these offer patients hope.