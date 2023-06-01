(WYTV)- You’ve seen the commercials for the prescription medicine Ozempic. It comes with an added benefit: it can help you lose weight.

It can curb your enthusiasm, for food.

“I think it’s a great tool. I think for a lot of people, it certainly makes a significant difference to how they feel about food and how they feel about their own hunger signals and their ability to control that and that’s very powerful,” said Dr. Meera Shah of the Mayo Clinic.

Ozempic and a similar drug called Wegovy can help people lose, on average, about 15% of their body weight. They work by tricking your brain and stomach into feeling full, so you don’t overeat. It’s a prescription medication and the FDA advises it only for people with a body mass index greater than 30, or a BMI of 27 or more with a weight-related health condition.

A common side effect is nausea. You inject yourself once a week in the belly, much like an insulin injection. They’re expensive and often insurance doesn’t cover it.

Want to lose weight? It’s really just basic math. Burn more calories than you take in…costs nothing.