(WYTV)- The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first over-the-counter hearing aids and we could see them in stores by mid-October.

Most people with some hearing loss haven’t yet tried to improve it and these new hearing aids may change that.

“I think over-the-counter devices are going to be a wonderful option for people who aren’t ready to take that big step to fully understand their hearing loss or to see an audiologist in order to have a prescription device programmed. So this will be a great way for people to maybe have an entry point and then when they’re having more difficulty or the device isn’t benefit they need, they can come see an audiologist,” said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski of the Cleveland Clinic.

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are designed for those 18 and older with mild or moderate hearing issues. No medical exam and no prescription needed.

Put this bug in your ear: Hearing loss can be both prevented and successfully improved.