(WYTV)- We have a reminder this morning from the Food and Drug Administration, it recently approved the first over-the-counter hearing aids and you should see them in pharmacies right now.

“We have been anticipating the release of these regulations for probably six years, maybe a little bit longer. it’s something that came on to the radar of legislators and regulators quite a long time ago, and the focus has been on improving accessibility and affordability of hearing care,” said Dr. Sarah Sydlowski of the Cleveland Clinic.

The new over-the-counter hearing aids are meant for those 18 and older with mild or moderate hearing issues. You need take no medical exam and you need no prescription.