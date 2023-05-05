(WYTV)- May is national osteoporosis awareness and prevention month.

Osteoporosis weakens our bones, and that can lead to sudden and unexpected falls and fractures.

But we can prevent it. But first we have to know it’s there, some people may not even realize they have osteoporosis.

“Unfortunately most people find out the hard way. They sort of, they have a fall. They don’t think they’ve ever broken anything before and they say, ‘well the fall wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be, I didn’t think I would get these fractures,’ and yet there they are with a fracture by definition, that fragility fracture is that you have osteoporosis,” said Dr. Adeshir Hashmi.

Start healthy habits early on, eat foods that have calcium to help support bone health, taking the right supplements such as vitamin d and exercise. You might want to combine strength and aerobic training as well as walking, or riding a bike, or dancing.

If you think you have osteoporosis or at risk for it, your doctor can give you a bone density scan to find out.