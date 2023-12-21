(WYTV) – Ask any adult who smokes and chances are he or she will tell you they’d like to quit.

There are ways to do that but a popular new product might not be as helpful as many smokers think it is.

It’s said you can kick heroin easier than you can kick nicotine. How about those oral pouches containing nicotine, flavorings, artificial sweeteners and other chemicals as an alternative to smoking? The Center for Tobacco Research at Ohio State found that the pouches failed to curb the cravings.

“Cigarettes usually spike your nicotine after about five minutes of smoking,” said Brittney Keller-Hamilton of The Center for Tobacco Research. “Nicotine pouches are a much more gradual process like other smokeless tobacco products where it takes 30 to 60 minutes to reach your peak.”

So smokers who go for an oral pouch may just increase their nicotine intake. Sales trends show nonsmokers are trying nicotine pouches as well which could mean increased nicotine addiction for teenagers.

That’s the focus right now: watching the sales data, and the marketing efforts to keep these things out of the hands of our kids.