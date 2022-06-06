(WYTV)- Brushing and flossing, day in and day out, it’s seems like a simple task.

But there’s something else going on here, something deeper you might not have realized.

Did you know there’s actually a link between your oral health and your mental health? The health of your teeth can give clues about your stress level, anxiety, your mood and if there is some chronic eating problem you have.

“Mental health impacts your overall health, including your oral health or the health of your teeth and your gums. Dentists are sometimes the first professional to identify and diagnose a mental health issue and they make a lot of referrals to counselors and therapists,” said Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

For example, if you struggle with stress or anxiety, you may have worn enamel from grinding your teeth at night or clenching your jaw. People who have eating disorders often have high levels of tooth decay, worn enamel and trouble with their gums due to malnutrition or overeating highly processed foods.

And those who are depressed may not have the motivation or energy to take care of their teeth. Your dentist knows.