Len Rome’s Local Health: Ohio man in his 20s nearly dies of COVID-19

At one point, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic had given him only a 50/50 chance of survival

(WYTV) – We know the coronavirus is most dangerous for older people but one Ohio man in his 20s nearly died from it.

Ron Chaundry, 29, was just unlucky. He caught the virus and pneumonia along with it, then suffered a heart attack while on a ventilator at the Cleveland Clinic.

Because of travel restrictions, Chaundry’s family in Canada couldn’t visit so a family friend stayed with him.

“She was holding my hand, and she whispered in my ear and said, ‘Ron, if you can hear me, squeeze my hand.’ I squeezed her finger. She started crying. She was telling the doctors, ‘Look, there’s a sign.'”

Miraculously, he turned a corner.

“I was like, ‘OK, I got to beat this. Work hard and get back to where I was at, get my strength. COVID is real. It gave me a new perspective on life,” Chaundry said.

Chaundry is now recovering at home and plans to head back to work before the end of this month.