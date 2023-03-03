(WYTV)- We’ve known for a long time that being overweight or obese can make you more apt to develop high blood pressure or diabetes, and that’s never good.

But obesity also can affect your heart in entirely different ways.

Obesity can make diagnosing and treating a heart condition more difficult. That’s why weight loss through changing your lifestyle is the best approach, but it’s not always that simple.

“Because they will feel symptoms when they exercise. And they may say, ‘well if I have the symptoms, I will rather just not do the exercise,’ when, in reality, they will need that — not just to lose weight, but also for heart health,” said Dr. Francisco Jimenez-Lopez of the Mayo Clinic.

Certain medication, such as beta blockers prescribed for heart disease may also be make it harder to drop the pounds. It’s important for patients to know that there are other options if standard weight loss programs don’t work.

Such as bariatric surgery and medications, that can actually and effectively help patients to lose weight.