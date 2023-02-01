(WYTV) — The American Academy of Pediatrics recently came out with new guidelines for treating children and teenagers who are obese.

Today, that’s about 14.5 million young people affected.

The last time the academy updated its guidelines was 2007. The new ones deal with nutrition, physical activity and behavioral therapy.

“After reading the guidelines, I was really struck by how much work and effort went into formulating them,” says Dr. Roy Kim, a pediatric endocrinologist with the Cleveland Clinic. “They took a really thoughtful approach into first, not just understanding the biological dimension of obesity, which is very complicated and which we’ve learned a lot about — but also the social dimension.”

The academy says only those 13 and older should have surgery for their obesity with more of an emphasis on social support for treating childhood obesity.

As of now, the updated guidelines do not talk about obesity prevention, but look for that in a new report later.