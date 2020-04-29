Len Rome’s Local Health: New food label changes

The design is made to be easier to make healthier choices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Have you noticed the new food labels that came out January 1?

The new design of the Nutrition Facts label is meant to make it easier for you to make healthier choices. The new labels come with larger, bolder type that emphasize calories, but attention to those labels because servings sizes have changed over the years.

Vitamin D, potassium and added sugars are now included on the labels. Look at calories, check the sugars, and you’ll want to look for food with unsaturated fats and staying away from those high in saturated fats.