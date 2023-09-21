(WYTV)- When the drug companies first developed a COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic,

Some doctors predicted that we would be taking booster shots regularly, just like a flu shot.

And others said that won’t happen.

It’s happening. The Centers for Disease Control says another shot is ready and that anyone six months and older get the new COVID-19 vaccine. It’s supposed to have a different formula than the other four booster shots the drug companies offered.

“The prior bivalent and single valent vaccines will no longer be available. They’re no longer useful. Everyone should get the new vaccine because it’s specific to what’s in the world right now,” said Dr. Kristin Eglund of the Cleveland Clinic.

We have seen more covid cases as we head into fall and that’s expected. Moderna and Pfizer have their own versions of the vaccine, both just as effective. And you can also mix and match, as needed.

Side effects? Just as before: maybe a sore arm, a little achiness, maybe a little low-grade fever. Your family doctor can answer your questions.