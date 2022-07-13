(WYTV)- If you suffer from migraines or know someone who does, you may have noticed that they seem to get worse during the summer time.

So why is that?

Migraines are much worse than a typical headache and can cause other symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and sensitivity to light. Okay, we’re into summer, let’s see what that means for a migraine.

“Weather is a very important factor and element when it comes to migraine occurrence. especially around seasonal changes. so as we’re going from winter, into spring, into summer, you have significant barometric pressure change,” said Dr. Emad Estermalik of the Cleveland Clinic.

Barometric pressure is the measurement of air pressure in the atmosphere and changes based on temperature, altitude and moisture. As these conditions change they can affect your sinuses and cause a migraine. The treatment options include medications, therapy, botox and also diet and other lifestyle changes.

Nearly half of adults have headaches from time to time, and 12 percent of us suffer with migraines, women three times more likely than men.