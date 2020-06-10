Len Rome’s Local Health: Mental health crisis during coronavirus pandemic

Regardless of the virus, doctors say you should ask for help if you think you're suffering from depression

(WYTV) – Have you put off seeing a doctor during this coronavirus crisis? A new study from the Cleveland Clinic shows a mental health crisis.

After the governor’s stay-at-home order, the clinic saw a 28% decrease in visits concerning psychiatric care, especially suicide.

“Like any other chronic illness, putting it aside can potentially lead to harm downstream. And we really want to make sure that if people have mental health issues that are untreated, they should seek help in order to make sure that they get those treatments,” said Dr. Baruch Fertel, Cleveland Clinic.

Why haven’t been people visiting their doctors or hospitals for mental health issues? Where they doing virtual visits instead or, more likely, just not leaving home?

It’s important to check on family and friends with mental health issues to see how they’re doing. If they’re struggling, there are options, including hot lines and emergency departments available to offer help.