(WYTV)- The typical healthy woman begins menopause around age 50, that’s average.

Some experience it in their 40s or in their late 50s.

It’s a natural biological process. Hormone therapy may help women who struggle with hot flashes, sleepless nights and other menopausal symptoms. It can come with side effects and is not for every woman.

“Many women are not candidates to take hormone therapy like women who have a diagnosis of breast cancer, but in a woman who’s taking hormone therapy and still having symptoms, lifestyle management can also be effective,” Dr. Denise Millstine of the Mayo Clinic.

Hit the golf course this summer. Regular exercise, along with a healthy diet, may help. If you smoke, quit.

Women who smoke have more frequent and severe hot flashes.

Consider yoga, deep-breathing exercises and massage to help with stress relief. You may even try acupuncture and breathing exercises.

Menopause is a natural stage of aging. See your doctor if you need help managing your

symptoms.