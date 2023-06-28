(WYTV)- Here’s what doctors are telling us about menopause today: there’s a connection between it and some memory loss, or call it a kind of brain fog.

We know that menopause can increase the risk for heart disease and osteoporosis…and now memory.

Women often admit they’re worried during menopause when their memories seem to slip. And studies have confirmed this brain fog.

“Multiple studies have shown cognitive complaints by women that are going through the menopause transition both subjectively like, oh gosh, I keep forgetting where my keys are.

But also, objectively when they do cognitive tests, they see changes in executive function.”

The good news, brain fog appears to be temporary, tests for it after menopause transition do show improvement. Hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, and now brain fog.

Check with your doctor to find out what treatment is right for you.