(WYTV)- Menopause marks the end of a woman’s reproductive years

You know the symptoms, the hot flashes, the night sweats, and sleep problems. And maybe extra weight.

If you’re a woman going through menopause and finding it harder than ever to maintain a healthy weight, you’re not alone. A woman can decide to use this time to develop healthy habits.

“Menopause is diagnosed clinically and retrospectively as 12 months past the last menstrual cycle. Weight gain is one of the things that many, if not all, of my menopausal patients will share with me that they’re experiencing weight gain symptoms. That can be really challenging because your metabolism starts to really decrease around midlife,” said Dr. Juliana Kling of the Mayo Clinic.

Try regular exercise that includes cardiovascular exercise for your heart health. We have good data that shows weight loss or weight management can be helpful for managing menopause symptoms, so focusing on a healthy diet, on exercise, all of those can help.

Remember, regular exercise can do a lot to help a woman manage weight gain during those getting older years