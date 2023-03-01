(WYTV) — We often call melatonin the “sleep hormone.” Maybe you’ve used this supplement to get a full night’s rest. Is it okay?

You can buy melatonin supplements over the counter in a variety of dosages, and the right dosage can vary from person to person. So what does it actually do to our bodies when we take it before bed?

“Melatonin is going to be triggered to be produced when there’s darkness, so our brain starts to produce it when we get that input of darkness, and then melatonin will lead to that feeling of drowsiness and sleepiness that people get. So it helps you fall asleep,” said Dr. Marri Horvat of Cleveland Clinic.

But you may want to check with your doctor first. What’s your dosage?

Taking too much melatonin can even have the opposite effect, making it harder to fall asleep.

It’s also important to figure out what’s behind your sleep problems before trying to fix them yourself.

You may have sleep apnea and other medications that you might be taking that could be causing your sleep problems — again, check with your doctor first.