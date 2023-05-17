(WYTV)- People with dark skin are immune to melanoma, a type of skin cancer, right?

That’s a myth that too many have bought into for many years. We all need to be careful with our sun protection.

Melanin is the protein component of the skin that gives our skin color, darker skin tones have more of it. The pigment does protect against sun damage and lowers the risk of skin cancer, but don’t rely on it alone.

“All patients, including patients who are skin of color have a risk of melanoma. Children can also have melanoma,” said Dr. Dawn Davis of the Mayo Clinic.

When melanoma develops in people of color, we often find it at a later stage and it’s more aggressive. But that could be because skin cancer in people with darker skin may appear in unexposed areas, under armpits, for example or under fingernails and the soles of the feet.

The best advice, and this is for all of us, people of color, including children, should wear sunscreen and perform regular skin self-exams.

Remember, it’s a dangerous misconception that has caused some people not to be diligent about protecting themselves against dangerous UV rays.