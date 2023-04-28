(WYTV)- It’s still only April, but we’ve enjoyed a good deal of sunshine already here in cloudy northeastern Ohio.

And along with sun exposure can come melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.

The most common places for melanoma to pop up are body parts exposed to the sun, including the face, back, arms and legs. The first signs are often a moles starting to change or an unusual looking growth on the skin.

“It’s very important to check your own skin. If you identify something that is new, that is changing and not resolving with simple moisturization in several weeks, I think it would be good to bring it to the attention of your physician,” said Dr. Aleksandar Sekulic of the Mayo Clinic.

The big problem with melanoma is not only that it starts in the skin, but that it can also spread.

And it can be deadly. Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially in the middle of the day to prevent sunburns. Wear protective gear outside, such as a broadbrimmed hat, tightly woven clothing that covers your arms and legs, and sunglasses to protect your eyes.

And use sunscreen generously with a sun protection factor of 30 or higher on exposed areas

of skin. Reapply at least every two hours.

And if you’re swimming or sweating, use water- and sweat-resistant sunscreen.