If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to relax, why not try meditation? Psychologists say it offers many health benefits and it’s free.

And you can practice it pretty much anywhere and at anytime. You don’t have to sit there for long either, maybe just a few minutes can help. The key is to simply relax.

“Clinical research has indicated that meditation is great for the body and the mind. Studies have shown that it helps to decrease stress, increase your ability to deal with anxiety, chronic health issues and helps you to cope with pain, to sleep better and to reduce your blood pressure,” said Dr. Susan Albers of the Cleveland Clinic.

There are all kinds of meditation styles, but the general rule stays the same, to help calm your mind and give you a sense of peace. Start by sitting down in a quiet space with no distractions, close your eyes and focus on your breathing. If you find yourself thinking, that’s okay, just try to bring yourself back to the moment.

And for extra help, there are many apps and online videos that can guide you.