Len Rome’s Local Health: Medical innovations amidst pandemic

(WYTV) – Nothing like a little pandemic to get the mind concentrated to kick medical innovation into a higher gear.

Inventors and engineers at the Cleveland Clinic see this virus fight as a battlefield with an enemy to conquer and not a lot of time to do it.

Medical innovation is on fast-forward. Devices that typically take months to produce, engineers are developing in days.

“This one is kind of riding a rocket because, you know, this is pandemic and in pandemic time is everything and we know that to help the health care workers to deal with crisis, we have to speed it up,” said Dr. Shengqiang Gao.

Need an emergency ventilator? A team had one ready nine days later, simple to build and inexpensive, but providing basic, comfortable care.

Another team produced a more secure IV line while another workshop produced barriers to shield nurses from virus droplets.

Medical engineers also constructed a version of the barrier using a plastic sheet. Just trying to keep everyone safe.