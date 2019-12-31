Len Rome’s Local Health: Man’s life saved with lung transplant

With just days to live, doctors found donor lungs for the 53-year-old with genetic lung disease

(WYTV) — A Summit County man received an unexpected gift just before time ran out — a lung transplant.

More than 1,000 people wait for a lung transplant each year.

Charles Mason, a 53-year-old man from Sagamore Hills who couldn’t take a single breath for granted, was living with genetic lung disease.

“It’s where the lungs become stiff,” said Dr. Marie Budev, the doctor on Mason’s case at the Cleveland Clinic. “It’s harder to breathe. It’s harder for oxygen to get through the lungs and into the bloodstream. When you have it as a familial form, that means it runs within the family.”

Several months ago, Mason couldn’t catch his breath and was placed on the transplant waiting list.

A special machine pumped his heart and supplied his body with oxygen.

With just days to live, doctors found donor lungs for him.

Now nine weeks after his transplant, Mason is breathing easy and getting stronger each and every day. He even plans on running a charity race this summer.