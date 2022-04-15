(WYTV)- April, among many other things, is National Cancer Control Month, dedicated to raising awareness for cancer prevention and treatment.

So is there one tool, one technique, the single best way to prevent cancer?

Yes, and that’s regular screening for cancer and mammograms are a good example.

An early diagnosis is going to give patients the best outcomes. Catch a tumor early with a mammogram and it’s still contained, that’s a good thing.

“Screening mammogram is still our standard recommendation for breast cancer detection. and we do recommend that screening mammogram be done regularly every one to two years,” said Dr. Christine Klassen of the Mayo Clinic.

For women with dense breasts, additional imaging can help the radiologist find trouble. In this country, one in eight women will develop breast cancer so it’s vital that all women have access to regular screening.

By giving women the opportunity to have that routine screening mammogram on a regular basis, we’re going to improve their outcomes.