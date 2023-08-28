(WYTV) – If you have feather bedding or clothing and have some breathing concerns, you should know about something called feather duvet lung. You’re sensitive to pillows, for example, filled with duck or goose feathers.

Down filled comforters, pillows and jackets may feel luxurious, but some people can’t take breathing in dust from these feathers, it can cause lung inflammation.

“A sensitivity in the lungs, that is an inflammation that, if not treated on time, can progress to fibrosis is scarring in the lungs,” said Dr. Ana Zamora-Martinez, in pulmonology.

It can take days or even months of exposure before a person develops symptoms, shortness of breath, cough, a low grade fever. This is called pulmonary fibrosis and it’s irreversible, but there are treatments to halt its progression, steroids and immunosuppression drugs. And you have to get rid of the feathers.

Remember that repeated exposure can lead to irreversible pulmonary fibrosis. Your lungs become permanently scarred and damaged.