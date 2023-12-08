(WYTV) — Lung cancer is the largest cancer killer of adults around the world. One of the reasons is that by the time symptoms develop, the cancer is too advanced for a cure.

The goal of lung cancer screening is to find this cancer as soon as possible and save more lives.

A low-dose CT screening should do the trick once a year. It might show a nodule or lesion, something abnormal that could be cancer and then doctors may do a bronchoscopy.

“Very similar to having a colonoscopy performed where somebody is holding a scope,” said Dr. Janani Reisenauer, thoracic surgeon and pulmonary medicine at Mayo Clinic. “They’re twisting the dials on that scope as they’re maneuvering that scope through your airway or through your intestines, for example.”

That’s a traditional manual bronchoscopy. Some surgeons are starting to use what’s called robotic bronchoscopy with a computer guiding the scope through the patient. It can be more precise and more flexible. Once inside the lungs, the bronchoscopy can use heat, cold, electricity or even viruses injected into tumors to kill them.

Smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer. Anyone over 55 who smoked a lot, even if they no longer smoke, should still be screened.