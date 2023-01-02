(WYTV) — We have an update this morning on lung cancer.

Most patients with it feel nothing and have no symptoms until it’s advanced; we’re trying to get around that.

We know that early signs of lung cancer may appear when radiologists are looking at some other problem.

For example, we take 75 million CT scans in this country each year. They include the chest and they can detect small spots in the lung, called lung nodules, that may be a subtle sign of trouble.

“So, a patient may present to the emergency room with abdominal pain or chest pain or any other complaint that makes them get a scan which captures some imaging of the chest,” said oncologist Dr. Jasleen Pannu. “And the imaging may detect some small spot or a nodule that could present as an opportunity to detect lung cancer early.”

The Ohio State University Cancer Center has started a program to flag these CT scans that show lung nodules for future study. Not all nodules are cancerous, but they should be investigated, just in case.

Doctors at Ohio State say they may be able to find a thousand people with early-stage lung cancer each year at the university alone through this new program.