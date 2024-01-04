(WYTV)- Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in this country.

Today, researchers are studying new ways that could one day help with early detection.

And doctors at the Cleveland Clinic are taking part in some of this research. They’re looking at individuals with and without lung cancer, who were also eligible for lung cancer screenings.

“I’ve been fortunate to be a part of a couple of research studies looking at developing a blood test to help identify lung cancer before people get symptoms from it, so at an early stage when it’s easier to treat and more likely to be cured,” said Dr. Peter Mazzone of the Cleveland Clinic.

The researchers have found success with two different kinds of blood tests. Both could find a majority of the lung cancer cases.

Current lung cancer screenings are usually just a C-T scan, and many people aren’t getting them done when they should.