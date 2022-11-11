(WYTV)- November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

It kills more people around the world than any other cancer, in fact, more than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined.

In the United States, breast cancer is still number one, lung cancer second. But we’re seeing fewer cases of lung cancer each year because people are quitting smoking and smoking causes nine out of ten lung cancer cases.

Early detection and treatment also help lower the numbers.

“The holy grail, so to speak, is to find it at the earliest stage possible, where it can be surgically removed or treated with radiation or ablation for cure,” said Dr. Karen Swanson of the Mayo Clinic.

But often there are no early symptoms, that’s the problem. By the time a patient is feeling something’s wrong, the lung cancer has already spread. The best thing is to stop smoking.

If you’ve been smoking a good deal in your life, the government is recommending a lung cancer screening as early as age 50. And stop, if at all possible