(WYTV)- Don’t put away the grill just yet, there’s still plenty of time for picnics before fall, just always keep in mind that food safety is important for everybody, but it is especially important if you’re expecting.

Planning a picnic is no walk in the park for those who are pregnant. That’s because many foods we cook and enjoy on the backyard grill carry an increased risk of listeria.

“Listeria is a type of bacteria that is usually transmitted through food and food products. It is especially a concern if you’re pregnant, if you’re elderly, or if you have a weakened immune system for some reason,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske.

Listeria is a concern for pregnant women because of the risk of transmitting the infection to the

unborn baby. That could mean a stillbirth.

Deli meats, hot dogs, and even soft-serve ice cream are foods typically associated with listeria.

And some listeria outbreaks came from bagged or packaged salads.

When it comes to deli meats and hot dogs, make sure they are cooked to 165 degrees F. Wash fruits and vegetables well.

Keep in mind that hormonal changes during pregnancy can change a woman’s immune system, making her more susceptible to picking up foodborne illness.

