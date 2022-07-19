(WYTV)- Ice cream, strawberries, packaged salads, even peanut butter, they’ve all have been in the news in recent months because of contamination.

Each week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigates dozens of these cases.

Eating certain foods, such as undercooked meat and poultry, can make you sick. They might be contaminated with salmonella or E. coli bacteria.

But what about dairy products such as cheese and ice cream? Products made with raw milk can sometimes carry harmful germs including listeria.

“Listeria is a type of bacteria that is usually transmitted through food and food products. it is especially a concern if you’re pregnant, if you’re elderly or if you have a weakened immune system for some reason,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapaske of the Mayo Clinic.

It’s not just soft serve that can cause listeria illness. If you look at all the outbreaks that have been reported in the last few years, there’s really a wide variety of different foods, including some that we would think of as being quite healthy.

And all these outbreaks are, or at least should be, reported to the Centers for Disease Control. And the CDC has them on its website.