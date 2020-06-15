Len Rome’s Local Health: Link between physical and mental health

Slow walking speed in the elderly is a sign of deteriorating mental function

(WYTV) – We’re always telling you to get up and move. Now we’re going to tell you to move faster.

Yes, we’re taking walks to beat the virus cabin fever, but if you like to stroll along, you might want to pick up the pace.

The American Medical Association says people who walk slower in middle age, may actually age faster and have more brain dysfunction.

Why is that? Because physical and mental health go together.

“As you stress your muscles as you walk faster, you produce hormones and proteins that stimulate your brain to grow and stimulate brain function. So, there is some rationale to this,” said Dr. Michael Roizen, Cleveland Clinic.

In fact, doctors can tell by age 45 how you’re going to move later in life by the way you walk at that age.

So get moving and step lively and while you’re at it, manage your stress, keep active and avoid saturated fats and sugars.