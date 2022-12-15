(WYTV) – What is this light therapy you may have heard about? Something to make you feel better in the dark and gloom of a winter’s night and the weak sunshine the next day.

The dark, too much of it, can start to affect your mental health, and depress you. So, if you want to flip the switch on feeling down during the winter months, give light therapy a try.

“Light therapy is one of our effective treatments that is actually really easily tolerated. Rarely, do people have side effects from it,” said Dr. Craig Sawchuk, a psychologist at the Mayo Clinic. “It’s a pretty tolerable type of intervention that we can do.”

Light therapy affects the brain chemicals linked to mood and sleep so you can through symptoms of seasonal affective disorder.

Look for what’s called a 10,000 lux light and turn it on within the first hour of waking up for about 20 minutes. Put the light at arm’s length in front of you.

You don’t have to stare directly at the light, but you want to keep your eyes open.

Have breakfast or a cup of coffee, watch TV, or work online with the light shining off to the side.