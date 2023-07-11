(WYTV)- Where you live, what you eat, and how much you drink can tell a doctor more about your risk of developing kidney stones than you think.

We’re lucky here in the Mahoning Valley. The South and Southwest are known as the kidney stone belt, more stones there than anywhere.

Let’s start by looking at your kidneys, you are born with two. What goes into our bodies makes its way into our bloodstream and it’s the job of our kidneys to filter that blood.

“They filter out electrolytes, minerals, and sometimes those minerals can actually deposit in areas within the kidney in the urinary tract,” said Dr. Ivan Porter II of the Mayo Clinic.

Those deposits are called kidney stones and affect about one in ten people. Genetics, medicine, and medical conditions can increase our risk of stones, but lowering the risk starts with drinking more fluids, especially when you start to sweat. What you’re drinking and eating matters. Sugary drinks, salty foods, and diets high in animal protein can contribute to dehydration and kidney stones.

The symptoms: abdominal pain, groin pain, back pain, radiating pain, and sometimes blood in the urine.