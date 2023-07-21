(WYTV)- We all know we should exercise and eat more healthy foods but just how far can lifestyle changes go toward a healthier future?

It turns out, these changes can go pretty far.

But you have to start early in life. Researchers from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center have found that if adults followed four important guidelines if they watched their blood pressure, their weight, and diet and didn’t smoke, they could reduce their risk of diabetes by 80%.

“You want to start these healthy lifestyle factors now so that you can live a long, healthy life, free of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and now we’re showing also diabetes,” said Dr. Joshua Joseph of the Wexner Medical Center.

About 14% of Americans have type two or adult-onset diabetes, quitting smoking, staying active, and eating healthy can go a long way toward dealing with it.

So in preventing heart disease, you’re also working to prevent diabetes or, if you always have glucose issues, you’re reducing your problem naturally.