(WYTV)- We’re hearing reports of lifeguard shortages around the nation, we seem to be okay here in the Valley.

But if there is no one watching, water safety can become a real issue, especially for children.

A sunny day at the beach or pool can take a dark turn in seconds. Drowning in this country remains one of the leading causes of accidental death in children and adults, on average ten each day, most of them kids. But drowning doesn’t usually look how people expect it to, with splashing and screaming as you see in movies.

If you’re lucky, you’ll have a few seconds where you might notice some signs. A drowning person won’t wave his arms because he’s instinctively pushing them down to try to get above water. And a drowning person is unable to make any sound, so if a child is noticeably quiet, that could mean real trouble.

“In most cases, you don’t see a struggle. you just see somebody under the water or floating face down,” said Michael Bonafice of the Mayo Clinic.

So adults should limit alcohol, fence off a pool, really fence it off, and keep a constant eye on kids in the water.

And this involves close, constant adult supervision, somebody watching the water at all times, just like a lifeguard.