(WYTV) — We want to talk about a medical condition called kyphosis, where the upper part of your back is rounded forward. Mild forms of it usually cause few physical problems, but severe forms of kyphosis can be painful and disfiguring.

The bones of a healthy back look like cylinders stacked in a column. With kyphosis, the vertebrae in the spine become more wedge-shaped. How do doctors deal with it?

“Very similar to scoliosis, the majority of treatment is mostly non-surgical,” said Dr. Jamal McClendon Jr., a neurosurgeon at Mayo Clinic. “Again, if patients have very unrelenting pain or if they start to develop neurologic changes, that’s one of the indications to proceed with an operation. But it’s very uncommon for us to need to operate.”

Kyphosis can come on for a number of different reasons. There are rare occasions where kyphosis happens naturally due to other medical conditions. But the most common cause is from some procedure or operation the patient may have had.

Most often we can treat kyphosis with physical therapy, stretching and strengthening exercises and a bit of bracing.