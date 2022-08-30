(WYTV)- Many children are back in the classroom, they’ll all be back after Labor Day and one way to keep them healthy is to get them involved in sports.

There are the obvious physical benefits when kids play sports. It improves cardiovascular health and prevents obesity, but there’s more: the social benefits and connecting with other kids.

And don’t focus on just one individual sport, especially at a younger age.

There’s really good evidence that you should not do that. It’s best to have a kid in the elementary school-aged years really do multiple sports. expose them to as many different things that they’re interested in as possible,” said Dr. David Soma.

Kids learn teamwork, perseverance, how to win, how to lose. We live in a society where people want to stay inside and stare at screens.

But get outside, go for a bike ride as a family. Go for a run, kick a ball around the yard.

Play tag, just get them moving and seeing what they like to do.

A way to get your kids involved in sports is to start young by just getting them active and outdoors.