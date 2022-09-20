(WYTV)- We’ve talked before about adults suffering from COVID symptoms long after they’ve gotten over it.

But what about children? Can they be long haulers, too?

Yes, they can. But parents have to be smart about it. Doctors say it’s pretty common for parents to assume the symptoms they see have to do with something other than COVID, that’s what they’re hoping.

Which ones?

“The most common symptoms that we see for children who have long COVID are fatigue, difficulty concentrating and mood swings. And these symptoms are reported in roughly about 25% of children who have had COVID.”

Parents may think the child caught a cold or another illness at some point or is having mood swings for another reason. With that being said, it’s important for parents to bring their child in to get checked out if the symptoms last more than a week or two or if they are really impacting their life.

We have many different treatment options available depending on the type of symptoms and how bad they are, yes, kids can be long term.