(WYTV)- Doctors tell us that one in ten people will develop a kidney stone in his or her lifetime.

I had a huge one, so nine of you out there can relax.

Stones are mighty painful but preventable.

And prevention can be as simple as eating the right foods. Fruits and vegetables with a high-water content, such as cucumbers and tomatoes, also have natural citrate, helping to prevent stone formation. It’s just as important to think about what you shouldn’t eat.

“We know that animal sources of protein are simply associated with a higher risk of stones. So one way to avoid more stone production is maybe to limit your meat intake to some smaller amount,” said Dr. Ivan Porter II of the Mayo Clinic.

And you’ll want to avoid certain foods such as spinach and rhubarb. They contain what are known as oxalates. They tend to make stones in the kidney. A lot of leafy greens that actually are good for. You may have that negative impact and produce stones.

But medicines or ultrasound shock waves as I had can blast them into tiny particles while still in your body, easy to pass. And drink lots of water to keep your kidneys flushed.