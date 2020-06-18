Len Rome’s Local Health: Keeping your brain healthy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – June is Alzheimer’s and brain awareness month.

How are you on your crossword puzzles?

Working puzzles and exercising, we’ve all heard different tricks for keeping our brains clear and our memories sharp.

You really can do something to keep away from Alzheimer’s disease, even cutting the risk by at least a third.

“Top one among those is getting lots of aerobic exercise. We recommend a 150 minutes per week. So, for most people that’ll work out to 20 or 30 minutes per day, then eating a healthy diet.,” said Dr. Dylan Wint, Cleveland Clinic physician.

How about a dietary supplement? The latest evidence says save your money. Doctors insist they haven’t been proven to actually help your memory.

The best advice is to just challenge your brain to learn new things and stay social. Socializing is a powerful cognitive exercise so interacting with others will help keep your brain active.