(WYTV)- Finding ways to keep your body cool when it’s hot is important and so is making sure any medicine you’re taking stays cool, too.

When the temperature changes, medicines can degrade, and some medicines you take can make the heat affect you more than you’d like. Your pharmacist and your doctor can tell you all about it, take insulin, for example.

Store your medication in a cool, dry place. If you keep them in a bathroom where you shower, leave the medicine in the original container..that’ll keep them from getting too warm. These medicines can make the heat feel worse: Blood pressure medication, Antihistamines, Decongestants, Psychiatric medications.

“Insulin is definitely going to be one of those medications. So patients with diabetes should try to not store their insulin in a place where the temperature will get too high,” said Scott Hall of the Mayo Clinic.

If you have questions about your medication, it’s important to ask, how do you store them, what will the heat do to them?

It’s a good time to talk with your pharmacist, and she can provide the information you need to really understand what the heat can do.