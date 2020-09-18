Len Rome’s Local Health: Keeping kids motivated during the school year

When the kids are home, how do you keep them motivated when they'll have all kinds of distractions?

(WYTV) – We’re into a new school year and if you have a child in the Youngstown school system, for example, your young scholar is learning from home, or your child may be splitting classroom time and home time.

“Children are motivated by feeling like they have a choice and a say in how the day goes. So, that’s probably the easiest way to help motivate your child is let them have a say in the schedule,” said Dr. Emily Mudd, The Cleveland Clinic.

You can create a rewards system.

If they complete a certain assignment, they can then go play outside or pick what to eat for dinner.

Using visual timers is a good way to keep kids on task. Also, moving the lessons into another room, switch it up.

Teenagers may have more say in their day than a younger child.

Keep this in mind: kids thrive on structure and routine, so it’s important to have a flexible but consistent schedule.