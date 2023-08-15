(WYTV)- Do your joints ache right before the weather changes?

Must be a storm coming on, my arthritis is acting up.

Conditions such as arthritis, for example, are more likely to bother you on days with higher humidity, stronger winds, and lower barometric pressure.

“As the decrease in pressure happens, our tissues, like muscles, ligaments, soft tissue, connective tissue, they expand. and so, if you have arthritis already, like osteoarthritis, that’s wear and tear naturally, either naturally or by an acute injury, the space is already reduced in your joint, and now the pressure change expands those tissues. so now they’re like butting up against the arthritis. so maybe that’s why people hurt more when the barometric pressure changes,” said Dr. Andrew Bang of the Cleveland Clinic.

Want to deal with joint pain? Stay active, simple exercises can go a long way.

And consistently doing these exercises can be key to finding some relief for joint pain.