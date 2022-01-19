Len Rome’s Local Health: Is your hair thinning?

(WYTV) – Thinning hair is common as we age and half of all women have some hair loss by the time they’re 70.

But there are treatments to prevent and stop it.

Several things can bring on hair loss in women like pregnancy, menopause, medical issues, medications and even stress.

Dr. Dawn Davis, a dermatologist from the Mayo Clinic, said the most common cause is female pattern baldness, a genetic and hormonal hair loss that gradually occurs in many women.

“It starts with thinning of the hair on the crown of the scalp exactly in the center. So women may notice that when they part their hair, the part is a little wider or perhaps it’s wispier. And then what happens is that density just simply decreases over time. And in extreme form, there can be an absence of hair on the crown of the scalp.”

Time is important, so as soon as you start to see hair loss, see a specialist, such as a dermatologist and be gentle to your hair.

Wash your hair less frequently, try not to put it into tight braids or tight hats and be careful with the products that you use on your hair; avoid harsh chemicals if you can.