Len Rome’s Local Health: Is your asthma worsening?

Doctors are discovering that what causes worsening asthma symptoms may actually start in the stomach

(WYTV) – Most of the 25 million Americans living with asthma can control their symptoms with an inhaler or a pill, but for others, asthma medications just don’t seem to work.

Doctors are discovering that what causes worsening asthma symptoms may actually start in the stomach with acid reflux.

The condition is called gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD, often mistaken for asthma.

Dr. Jeffrey King believes that finding and treating the reflux can very often solve uncontrolled breathing problems.

“In my rough estimation, about 70% to 75% of those patients have abnormal amounts of reflux that are often contributing.”

Reflux in your stomach can travel up and into the back of your throat and the liquid can get into your lungs, then you have coughing, hoarseness, shortness of breath and even pneumonia.

Reflux may not carry acid, so you may not feel heartburn or indigestion, just a cough.

If you have uncontrolled coughing or asthma that’s getting worse, see a specialist to examine your lungs, it may be gastroesophageal reflux disease that’s bothering you.