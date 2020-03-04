Len Rome’s Local Health: Is too much work causing hypertension?

People who worked over 40 hours a week had an increased risk for both masked and sustained hypertension

(WYTV) – For many of us, working overtime is all part of the job. So it’s fair to ask, what’s it doing to your health?

In a recent study, doctors found that too much time on the job may put you at risk for something called masked hypertension.

This means your blood pressure is high at work or home, but not when you visit the doctor.

“This study looked specifically at masked hypertension, and they found that even if the blood pressures were normal in a relaxed environment, in a controlled environment, in the work situation, if they were working longer hours, there was a 70% higher risk for having masked hypertension,” said Dr. George Thomas from The Cleveland Clinic.

Those in the study wore devices to measure their blood pressure throughout the day.

They were sitting more, sleeping less and eating all wrong. Yet, while at the doctor’s office, their relaxed blood pressure was down.

So, if you find yourself with overtime, make sure you’re still getting exercise, rest and eating right.