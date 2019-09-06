Len Rome’s Local Health: Is there a link between breast cancer and hormone therapy?

The effects of hormone replacement on breast tissue and breast cancer risk are very complex

(WYTV) – Millions of women are using hormone therapy today to relieve the common symptoms of menopause.

But a new study looks at whether there’s a link between menopausal hormone therapy and the risk of developing breast cancer.

Dr. Holly Pederson the The Cleveland Clinic says that the numbers shouldn’t frighten you.

“While the hazard ratios can seem very scary, the absolute numbers of breast cancer events are very, very low.”

The study looked at data on more than 100 thousand women worldwide. It suggests that many types of menopausal hormone therapy show some association with an increased risk of breast cancer. And the risk may linger for as long as ten years after the therapy stops, but the risk is still very slight.

The effects of hormone replacement on breast tissue and breast cancer risk are very complex and experts are still working to completely understand them.