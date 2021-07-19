Len Rome’s Local Health: Is sunshine good for my skin?

Even though the sun can be good for some skin conditions, it shouldn't replace other forms of treatment

(WYTV) – If you have a skin condition such as eczema or psoriasis, can you expose it to sunshine? Yes, you can.

Dr. Melissa Piliang from The Cleveland Clinic says that the sun can be good for some skin conditions, but the trick is to not spend too much time baking in it.

“That’s a common question I get, ‘can I get a little sun and see if that helps?’ and I think that’s something to think about, especially if you have psoriasis or atopic dermatitis. It’s important to keep in mind though, the sun increases your risk of skin cancer, especially the most deadly type of skin cancer – melanoma, so you still want to be careful and practice smart sun behaviors.”

So how much time in the sun is okay? Doctors say around 10 to 15 minutes at a time.

There is no known cure for skin conditions such as eczema or psoriasis, but light therapy and medication really can make a difference.