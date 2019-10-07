Len Rome’s Local Health: Is bariatric surgery right for you?

Doctors at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center say that the criteria for bariatric surgery are outdated and arbitrary

(WYTV) – Bariatric surgery is a drastic step to treat obesity, but maybe we’re not using it enough.

While surgeons might approve someone with a body mass index of 35, they might say no to the next patient with uncontrolled diabetes and a BMI of 34.

Dr. Stacy Brethauer believes this operation could mean life or death for some patients.

“The patient who doesn’t get the operation, we know very well that their disease will progress, their lifespan will be shortened if they don’t get effective treatment.”

That disease progression can include diabetes, heart disease and cancer.

Just like any other chronic disease, the best method for prevention is to intervene early.

Many still believe that obesity is only a problem of willpower, and that patients can take it upon themselves to fix it.

Doctors at Ohio State say that more people who are obese should have bariatric surgery because it can saves lives and dollars in the future.